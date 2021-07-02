Bear attack reported at Katmai National Park and Preserve, the first incident since 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first bear incident since 2018 at Katmai National Park and Preserve has been reported by the National Park Service.

In a press release, NPS said a man was attacked by a bear and suffered injuries to his forearm. Officials said the man was able to deploy bear spray to deter the bear. The interaction happened near the convergence of the Savonoski and Grosvenor Rivers at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

NPS said the man was with a small guided group that included one guide and two visitors. They said the group stopped to eat and take some photos when a bear swam across the river to the island where their boat was beached.

“The bear was acting aggressively so all three people attempted to haze the bear away by making themselves appear larger and yelling,” NPS wrote. “The bear’s attention was diverted away from the photographer, but the visitor with the guide was swatted and knocked backwards into the river.”

NPS added the guide used bear spray and the bear left.

According to officials, this is the first bear interaction with a human since 2018 when two minor incidents were reported. In those interactions, NPS said no one was hurt.

