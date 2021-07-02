Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes funding for a $525 Permanent Fund dividend with $200 million in other budget cuts
Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters in Anchorage.
A ‘new direction’: Dave Bronson sworn in as Anchorage’s new mayor
(File)
1 dead, 2 survive sinking of a commercial fishing boat in Nushagak Bay
(File)
Bethel man guilty of sexual assault, incest attempts escape
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Governor quietly signs budget, ensuring state services continue

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse as officials plan demolition; death toll 20
A man hikes along the Gold Mint Trail near Hatcher Pass
Woman seriously injured by fall during hike near Hatcher Pass
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spikes in 2020
President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean