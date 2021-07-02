Advertisement

Golf fundraiser helps UAA hockey tee up donations

A golfer prepares to swing during the 2021 Save Seawolf Hockey Golf Tournament.
A golfer prepares to swing during the 2021 Save Seawolf Hockey Golf Tournament.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sun beamed down on golfers at the Save Seawolf Hockey Golf Tournament, and organizers hope the forecast for the future of the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team is just as bright.

The fundraiser held at Anchorage Golf Course on Thursday raised money toward the reinstatement of the UAA hockey team after it was eliminated in September of 2021.

Save Seawolf Hockey Chairwoman Kathie Bethard expects donations from the golf tournament to bring their total amount raised over $2.4 million. The donation efforts were off to a hot start on Thursday morning when Bethard received word that former UAA blue liner and Stanley Cup champion Mike Peluso donated $20,000. It got even better after another donor pitched in $40,000.

This good news comes on the heels of former head coach Matt Curley’s resignation in June after he took a head coaching position in the United States Junior Hockey League for the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Despite not having a head coach, Bethard said fundraising efforts will continue with another event planned for July 13 at the Seattle Krakens training facility. She added that a new head coaching position will be posted soon.

For more on how to donate or more information on Save Seawolf Hockey, visit their website. The team has until Aug. 30 to reach its funding goal for reinstatement.

