Growing Alaska: Succession planting and weeding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is the beginning of July and most have a long weekend ahead. Alaskans will be out fishing, camping and hiking. Or, some could spend the extra time in the garden — there’s plenty of work to be done.

The Anchorage growing season will last for another 60 to 75 days. Now is a good time for succession planting, or staggering the planting to extend the life of a garden. This weekend would be a good opportunity to plant a second crop so there will have fresh veggies later into the fall.

To make sure there’s plenty of growing time and to keep greens for longer, now is a good time to plant more lettuce or spinach. In fact, most greens will have enough time to grow. Even if it’s small toward the end of summer, gardens will have baby greens and those are big sellers in the grocery store.

Radishes also have a short grow time and make an excellent second crop.

Certified master gardener Tami Schlies says beets are a possibility for planting now, and even if they don’t bulb up, people can eat those greens. Another round of peas are possible, but gardeners will probably want to plant the bush variety, since they tend to mature faster.

Like every weekend in the summer, this weekend can be spent weeding — always weeding. Don’t let those weeds get a foothold in the garden.

