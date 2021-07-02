Man indicted in 1993 cold case in Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Law announced Friday that a 52-year-old Ketchikan man has been indicted on charges of sexual assault in the first degree and sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

The DOL said a Ketchikan grand jury indicted Michael J. Williams on Thursday in the case that dates back to 1993.

Williams is currently in custody. The department said if convicted, he could face a maximum of 30 years in prison for the sexual assault charge and a maximum of 10 years for the sexual abuse of a minor charge.

The department added that Ketchikan Police Department lead the investigation with help from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory, United States Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

