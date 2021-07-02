Quick showers move in Friday with clearing just in time for the holiday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a clear start to the day, but it wasn’t long before that blue sky was covered up by clouds moving in from the west.

A large area of low pressure centered in the Aleutians is spreading rain across western Alarka from Nome to Homer Thursday evening. A front associated with this storm is pushing into Southcentral, but it’s running into high pressure, which is chewing up the storm as it arrives. That combined with the front having to move over multiple mountain ranges, there won’t be much left to it by the time it arrives in Anchorage mid-morning Friday. What we will see are clouds, strong winds gusting to 40 mph, and cooler temperatures, but we’ll likely only see light isolated showers late Friday into Saturday.

Heavier rain is likely in Seward, with scattered showers in Kenai and the Mat-Su. Temperatures will drop 5-15° across Southcentral Friday and Saturday.

This storm will clear the area just in time for the Fourth of July. You can expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s Sunday.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

