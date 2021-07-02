Sprouting mushrooms help a Chugiak business grow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a little shelter in Chugiak, things are growing. Fungus, to be exact.

“Mushrooms are so much more than just food,” said Allison Dunbar, co-owner of Far North Fungi. “You have folks making leather out of mushrooms, folks making insulation out of mushrooms, medicine and just being able to be a part of the mushroom community in a small way is phenomenal.”

The idea for Far North Fungi began when Dunbar met Gabe DeGange at a mushroom cultivation conference. The business itself opened in 2017. Though some Alaskans forage for mushrooms, these are specifically cultivated for food.

“It’s a wonderful food source and being able to harness the nutrients they need just with ingredients like sawdust, cardboard, a little bit of wheat bran,” Dunbar said. “Everything we can get locally.”

They sell their mushrooms at the South Farmers Market and through a local community agriculture program.

Far North Fungi is currently growing two different kinds of mushrooms: blue oyster and lion’s mane.

“They taste as different as they look from each other,” Dunbar explained.

Blue oyster mushrooms have a trumpet shape and are a bluish-gray. Lion’s mane are pale cream colored and look fuzzy, like a stuffed animal.

“The blue oyster has a sweet woodsy flavor, a nice meaty texture to it,” Dunbar said. “It’s what I would use in a quick stir fry or to throw on some pasta, whereas the lion’s made has a mild lobster flavor, so you can make that into fake crab cakes or shred it apart like pulled pork.”

Lion’s mane are delicate and don’t ship well, according to Dunbar.

“They bruise when you touch them and that makes it a really choice one to grow and sell locally,” she said.

The mushrooms are grown in a medium of sawdust and cultivating mushrooms this way has minimal negative impact on the environment.

“It is a closed loop system,” Dunbar said. “We take a waste stream of cardboard and sawdust, and we grow a delicious edible that’s very nutritious, and then once they’ve fruited we can turn this into compost and degrade it into soil so there’s no waste.”

For those who want to grow their own mushrooms at home, Far North Fungi has home kits available.

