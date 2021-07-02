Trending drier, but still cool for the holiday weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well-advertised cooler weather pattern has made a return to Southcentral. While temperatures held in the upper 50s through much of the night, highs won’t budge much through the day. This comes as overcast skies and rain showers continue to impact Southcentral. Widespread rain was being reported this morning across Southcentral, but most of that activity is expected to lighten up by mid to late morning. Following the departure of the rain, some peeks of sunshine look possible with highs in the lower 60s. Additionally, it will also be a breezy day. Winds have already been gusting through the morning and are expected to maintain gusts out of the southeast up to 35 mph through the day.

Up to a tenth-of-an-inch looks possible for most locations across the region, with Seward and portions of the Prince William Sound seeing anywhere from .50 to .75 inches of rain. Once the rain tapers off, we’ll see drier conditions spill in for the weekend. Some isolated to scattered activity can’t be ruled out, but it’s trending drier for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the best day with just spotty activity and highs back in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. You’ll want to enjoy it, because the cloudy, wet and cool weather will quickly make a return.

Through much of next week, the rain will be in the forecast. Because of this, highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and lower 60s as the wet pattern settles into the region. It’s looking likely that the first two weeks of July will feel more like fall and less like summer.

Southeast:

Expect sunnier conditions in the days ahead with highs making a run near 70 for the weekend. You’ll want to get outside and enjoy it, as the rain and clouds make a return next week. Just when the rain returns will greatly depend on the ridge of high pressure that has settled into the region.

Statewide:

The big story statewide continues to be the heat in the Interior. Highs will top ou in the 80s with gusty winds out of the south for the Eastern Alaska Range. Not only are these the warming winds, but fire danger will be an issue until the winds die down. There’s good news on the horizon, as the pattern ahead favors cooler afternoons as the first full week of July approaches.

