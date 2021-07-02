Advertisement

University of Alaska to fund thousands of college scholarships until Legislature acts

The University of Alaska Anchorage.
The University of Alaska Anchorage.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska has announced that it will fund three different scholarship programs received by roughly 5,400 Alaska college students until state legislators act to ensure state funding for scholarships continues.

The Alaska Legislature failed to pass an annual three-quarter vote known as the “reverse sweep” to fund those scholarships. The failure of that vote also threatens a monthly payment used to reduce power bills across rural Alaska.

The Legislature is currently set to reconvene in August for another special session. The plan is to try to pass a comprehensive fiscal plan, but the three-quarter vote is being used as a bargaining chip and could be delayed.

The challenge for students is that scholarships are typically awarded in early August and paid before the first day of class later that month.

Officials from the university say it will step in to fund those scholarships for new and current students, expecting that the Legislature will pass the reverse sweep in August. The University of Alaska would then be repaid through the reverse sweep, officials say.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and his dog reunited after bear attack
Man and his dog reunited after bear attack on Kenai Peninsula
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Governor quietly signs budget, ensuring state services continue
Photo courtesy Ravn Alaska
Ravn developing plan to offer jet flights to Lower 48 and Asia
A recovery team searches for aircraft wreckage of the C-124 Globemaster on Colony Glacier. (DoD...
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash
Jeffrey Hummel, owner of Hummel's Flowers in Anchorage, fell off a dock station at the Winner...
Popular Girdwood hand tram will likely remain closed, be replaced with bridge

Latest News

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaking in 2020 to the media. (KTUU)
Dunleavy challenges judicial selection process, again, by asking for new state Supreme Court nominees
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes funding for a $525 Permanent Fund dividend amid $200 million in other budget cuts
(File)
1 dead, 2 survive sinking of a commercial fishing boat in Nushagak Bay
(File)
Bethel man guilty of sexual assault, incest attempts escape