Woman seriously injured by fall during hike near Hatcher Pass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 53-year-old woman hiking with a group near the Gold Mint Trailhead in the Hatcher Pass area was seriously injured by a fall Thursday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A Friday morning AST dispatch said Sophia Balcomb of Virginia is being treated in the hospital after suffering a head injury and possible spinal injury from the accident.

At around 8:44 p.m. that day, troopers received an S.O.S beacon from a device off of the trailhead. The owner of the device, Michael Fetro, told authorities through text that a member of his party had fallen and was injured, according to the dispatch.

Balcomb was unable to move due to her possible spinal injury, but bleeding caused by the injuries was under control before help arrived.

Following the S.O.S notification, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center sent a rescue crew to find Balcomb, who was not located near a safe landing zone. Once they found her, the rescue crew hoisted Balcomb up and transported her to the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The dispatch said Fetro and the other members of the hiking group were also brought to the hospital by the rescue crew.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

