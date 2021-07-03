Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hikes along the Gold Mint Trail near Hatcher Pass
Woman seriously injured by fall during hike near Hatcher Pass
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes funding for the Permanent Fund dividend with $200 million in other budget cuts
A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.
Bear attack reported at Katmai National Park and Preserve, the first incident since 2018
(File)
1 dead, 2 survive sinking of F/V Pneuma in Nushagak Bay
(File)
Man indicted in 1993 cold case in Ketchikan

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff shuts down interstate
In this photo taken and provided by Satoru Watanabe, a road is covered by mud and debris...
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Smoke rises from the Munson Creek Fire burning 4 miles south of Chena Hot Springs on Sunday,...
Live updates: Munson Creek Fire crosses ridgeline behind Chena Hot Springs