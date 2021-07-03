Bronson presents new taskforce to streamline government services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new mayor of Anchorage is creating a task force to find efficiencies in the way city services are provided, including the Anchorage School District.

Mayor Dave Bronson said for the last 30 years there have been reviews to find out ways to combine services between the municipality and ASD. He introduced the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Efficiencies and Regulatory Reform hours after being sworn in on Thursday, along with three other mayoral directives.

According to the directive establishing the task force, it will address areas within the municipality where cost savings can be found through elimination or consolidation of city laws, policies, regulations or practices. The task force will include the administration and operation of ASD in its reviews.

“This community really supports education, so I don’t see what we’re doing as being problematic,” said Anchorage School Board President Margo Bellamy. “But I see — I’m always open to discussion and learning more about what people think might be possible.”

Some of the areas the task force will look at are consolidating building maintenance, project management and engineering, and snow plowing. The school district’s superintendent says whenever they can save money and do their mission, it’s a great thing.

“There’s cut-backs,” Superintendent Deena Bishop said of the budget. “We’re all being strained especially after the pandemic. ... Really looking for ways to work smartly is in both the city’s best interest, as well as the school district’s best interest, and I’m willing to go there. I think it’s a good thing, it really is.”

The mayor’s office feels like there is room for improvement.

“We are certainly entering this good space with the cup half full,” Bishop said. “That looking forward to finding things that we can work on together, that serves our community because schools are an essential part of this community.”

But the Anchorage Education Association worries about the potential impact on students.

“It would be our take that, we have a school board that puts restrictions and mandates on the school district administration,” said AEA President Corey Aist. “Those school board members are elected, and it would probably be best to keep those entities, the (municipality) and the school district, operating in different fashions.”

Bellamy said she looks forward to the meeting with the task force later this month.

“If it helps us to serve our kids and families better, then yeah, I want to know what that is,” she said. “And then we get to look at that and decide, you know, what is best for kids. Because, for me, everything comes back to what’s best for kids.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.