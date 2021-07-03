Fewer showers for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is looking at an improving outlook as it heads into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Many will be celebrating as the holiday falls on the weekend. Some will even take Monday off too, so enjoy yourself and be safe.

Sunny breaks began to develop after some Friday morning showers over the region. By Friday afternoon, Alaska saw more blue sky, so that’s the trend one wants to see continue through the weekend.

The Aleutians and West Coast from north to south is where the most active weather will be Saturday and Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure is just enough to clear skies over Southcentral, bringing sunshine and a drier way to Sunday. That will also benefit the north gulf coast and southeast Alaska.

The forecast is calling for cooler temperatures in interior Alaska, by some 10 to 15 degrees in the interior. On Friday, Fairbanks was in the mid’80s. They will get to just 70 Saturday.

Alaskans get the holiday in just before a new summer system rolls in next week.

Have a great day weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.