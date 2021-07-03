Advertisement

Governor’s budget vetoes include foster system cuts, drawing strong opposition from advocates

Dunleavy administration maintains vetoes will not impact OCS staffing
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signing the formal proclamation calling the Legislature into a special...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signing the formal proclamation calling the Legislature into a special session.(KTUU)
By Jay Kim
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Representative Les Gara knows what it’s like to be a foster kid.

“I know from growing up in foster care that you would rather be with your natural parents,” he said.

Now, he advocates for kids who are currently in the system. He says Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget vetoes of about $286,000 in funding from the Circles of Support grant program, along with $3.4 million from the Alaska Tribal Child Welfare Compact, would have a detrimental impact on foster youth and the system in general, Gara said.

“These funds are used to reunify youth with their natural families, provide families the counseling they needed or whatever help they needed,” said Gara. “With the loss of these funds, those youth are gonna remain in foster care (and) separated from their parents, and that’s traumatizing.”

Gara says nonprofit organizations like Alaska Youth and Family Network rely on funds from the Circles of Support grant, and that cutting from those funds would be harmful.

“The Anchorage nonprofit that receives these funds has succeeded at reunifying 80% of the foster youth referred to them with their families,” he said.

Angel Gonzales, president of Facing Foster Care in Alaska, agrees that cuts to foster care are not the answer. In a Friday written statement to Alaska’s News Source, she said:

“The Governor’s vetoes will leave more youth in foster care separated from their parents. He either doesn’t understand those funds reunite families, or doesn’t care. Either way, the veto is harmful and cruel.”

On Friday, Alaska’s News Source also reached out to Dunleavy’s office for a response to concerns regarding the vetoes. A spokesperson for the governor said the budget vetoes should not impact staff positions in the foster care system, and that “no reductions were made in areas impacting foster care rates that support foster or adoptive parents.”

One position for the Office of Children’s Services was added in Wrangell, Deputy Press Secretary Corey Allen Young said via email. Young also pointed to other areas of the foster care system that he said the Dunleavy administration will support, such as a new grant program “to provide consistent family contact between parents and children,” a new telephone hotline for foster care parents, funding transportation for children in foster care to consistently get to school, and more.

Young said Dunleavy’s vetoes in this area “were to proposed increases in state spending, and not to any filled positions servicing our at risk youth.”

Three quarters of the House and Senate would need to vote together to overturn any of the governor’s vetoes.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes funding for the Permanent Fund dividend with $200 million in other budget cuts
(File)
1 dead, 2 survive sinking of F/V Pneuma in Nushagak Bay
Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters in Anchorage.
A ‘new direction’: Dave Bronson sworn in as Anchorage’s new mayor
(File)
Bethel man guilty of sexual assault, incest attempts escape
A man hikes along the Gold Mint Trail near Hatcher Pass
Woman seriously injured by fall during hike near Hatcher Pass

Latest News

With one month gone in the growing season, it's time for another planting.
Growing Alaska: Succession planting and weeding
A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.
Bear attack reported at Katmai National Park and Preserve, the first incident since 2018
(KTUU)
4 people survive a plane crash in North Pole, troopers say
(File)
Man indicted in 1993 cold case in Ketchikan