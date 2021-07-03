Several suspected incidents of arson are being investigated near Fairbanks, troopers need help identifying a person of interest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers, along with the Alaska State Fire Marshal and Federal Bureau of Investigation, says it’s investigating several suspected incidents of arson near Fairbanks.

In a community alert sent out Saturday morning, AST says the incidents of arson occurred in the Two Rivers / Pleasant Valley community.

“Over the past three weeks, multiple buildings have been burned, including the Two Rivers Community Council Building, multiple residences, and other structures” troopers wrote. “In the last 24 hours, three residences in Two Rivers were burned, two of which were occupied at the time of the fire.”

Troopers are also asking for help identifying a man who was in the area of a structure fire Saturday.

Troopers say are asking if you know this man or have any other information about the fires, contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 451-5100.

