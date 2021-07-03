South sweeps Gatorade Player of the Year awards for softball and baseball

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - South Anchorage High School’s Dylan Maltby and Sabrina Jolin have been awarded the 2021 Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year award for baseball and softball.

It’s Maltby’s first time winning the award, and he said it meant even more to him because he is coming off of a major ankle injury.

For Jolin, even though this is the third straight time that she has won the award, she says that this one was really special with how the last two years played out.

Jolin, a pitcher for South’s state championship-winning softball team, threw 102 innings and ended up with a .82 earned run average. She also got it done at the dish with a .451 batting average and eight home runs.

Maltby, the catcher for the school’s state championship-winning baseball team, hit .410 with 17 runs batted in and reached base in 16 out of 17 games.

Both players now have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing.

They are also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why their organization is deserving of one of a dozen $10,000 spotlight grants, which are announced throughout the year.

To hear Jolin and Maltby’s reaction to their awards, watch the video attached above.

