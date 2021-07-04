2021 Kids Count nationwide results show Alaska near the bottom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 2021 Kids Count nationwide results were released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the numbers show Alaska staying near the bottom in a handful of categories.

The numbers show the state coming in at 47th for economic well-being. The data shows 13% of Alaska’s children are living in poverty.

The data also highlights that about 30% of children are living in homes where nearly a third of household income goes towards housing.

The data isn’t all bad for Alaska. According to the numbers, Alaska ranks as the lowest state in the nation for the smallest percentage of low-birth-weight. the data also shows teen pregnancies in Alaska are declining.

“We know that a high percentage of our children that experience child abuse and neglect over 70% were unplanned and unwanted, and teen pregnancy is usually falling into that category. so seeing that decrease, it also helps families with family planning,” Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of Alaska Children’s Trust, said. “If they wait later to have children, they are more economically sound, and can be more successful as well.”

Data over the past eleven years shows Alaska hasn’t been getting any worse in these categories, just remaining stagnant in the bottom quarter of the country since 2010.

