3 hurt in crash near Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard, lanes closed while the investigation continues

APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10...
APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10 a.m. police gave an update saying that multiple people were taken to the hospital.(Tracy Sinclare/ Alaska's News Source)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says at least three people have been hurt in a crash at the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and E Northern Lights Boulevard Sunday morning.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital. One of them having life-threatening injuries.

APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10 a.m. police gave an update saying that multiple people were taken to the hospital.

The initial investigation shows a driver may have ran a red light resulting in a sedan and SUV colliding at the intersection.

“Officers are currently working to confirm if that is the case, and if so, who was responsible,” APD wrote in the community alert.

Police say the other two people taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

The intersection and southbound lanes of Lake Otis Parkway are closed.

APD says expect lanes to be closed for a bit as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

