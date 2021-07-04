Advertisement

3 people hurt, Old Glenn Highway closed at Graham Circle following four vehicle crash

Alaska State Troopers say three people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn Highway.(Marlise Irby/ Alaska's News Source)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the Old Glenn Highway is currently closed at Graham Circle following a crash involving four vehicles.

Three people were hurt and taken to a Mat-Su hospital for medical treatment, according to an email from AST Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.

McDaniel went on to write that, “Two of the vehicles caught fire due to the collision.”

The highway is expected to be closed for at least four hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

