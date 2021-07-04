Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old California boy believed to have been abducted by his father, who allegedly stabbed the boy’s mother.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Modesto Police Department after authorities said Adler Lara was abducted Saturday night from Modesto, California.

Adler Lara is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walter Lara, the 38-year-old suspect, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Modesto Police Department identified Walter Lara as Adler’s father, writing in a Facebook post: “Prior to the abduction, it is believed that Lara stabbed Adler Lara’s mother while in the parking lot at the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue, leaving her in critical condition.”

AMBER ALERT Press Release - July 4, 2021 MPD has issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Adler Lopez Lara after he was... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Sunday, July 4, 2021

Walter Lara is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt, shorts and shoes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver BMW 330i with California license plate 8PWD288. The vehicle has damage to its rear end.

Anyone who sees the child, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.