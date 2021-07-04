Fourth of July firework show returns to Mulcahy Baseball Stadium

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Baseball League’s Pilots and Bucs we’ll play a doubleheader on the fourth of July, and for the first time since 2018, they will have a fireworks show.

In 2018, they didn’t have a firework show because of fire danger, and last year they did not play because of COVID-19.

The first game begins at 7:00 pm followed by the second game at 10:00 pm.

