Lanes on the New Seward Highway are closed following a rollover crash, APD says

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says the intersection of E. 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway is closed following a rollover crash Sunday.

Police are reporting injuries in the crash and say only one vehicle was involved.

APD adds the southbound lanes of the Seward are shut down as well.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

