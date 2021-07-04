Advertisement

Search underway for a man who fell off a boat in Big Lake

(KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the search is on for a man who fell off a boat in Big Lake early Sunday morning.

Troopers say just before 4 a.m. they were notified of a man who fell off the back of the boat and didn’t come up to the surface. AST goes on to say in an online dispatch, the operator and other occupants of the boat tried to find the man but they were unsuccessful.

That’s when the Mat-Su Borough EMS Dive Team, MAT+SAR Search & Rescue, and Alaska Dive Rescue went to the area to try and look for the man.

Troopers are asking the public to avoid the Burston Island area of Big Lake while search and rescue teams operate

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers say three people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn...
3 people hurt, Old Glenn Highway closed at Graham Circle following four vehicle crash
Alaska State Capitol.
Governor cuts Alaska tourism marketing agency funding, putting its campaign on hold
A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.
Bear attack reported at Katmai National Park and Preserve, the first incident since 2018
Several suspected incidents of arson are being investigated near Fairbanks
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage.
Bronson presents new taskforce to streamline government services

Latest News

APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10...
3 hurt in crash near Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard, lanes closed while the investigation continues
2021 Kids Count nationwide results show Alaska near the bottom
Hope Center
Hope Center files suit over Anchorage anti-discrimination ordinance
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy