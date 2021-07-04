Search underway for a man who fell off a boat in Big Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the search is on for a man who fell off a boat in Big Lake early Sunday morning.

Troopers say just before 4 a.m. they were notified of a man who fell off the back of the boat and didn’t come up to the surface. AST goes on to say in an online dispatch, the operator and other occupants of the boat tried to find the man but they were unsuccessful.

That’s when the Mat-Su Borough EMS Dive Team, MAT+SAR Search & Rescue, and Alaska Dive Rescue went to the area to try and look for the man.

Troopers are asking the public to avoid the Burston Island area of Big Lake while search and rescue teams operate

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

