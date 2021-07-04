Advertisement

Small plane crash reported in Hoonah, no injuries

(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a small plane crash happened in Hoonah Saturday.

According to an email from AST Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel, no one was hurt.

Troopers say the crash was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard by local officials in Hoonah.

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office, said two people were on board at the time of the crash that happened on landing. The crash did result in a post-crash fire. Johnson also confirmed that no one was hurt.

