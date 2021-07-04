Sunshine returns for July Fourth, but it doesn’t stick around

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a rainy, cloudy Saturday, the sunshine will return to much of Southcentral for July Fourth with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s in Anchorage to the low 70s in the Mat-Su. The Kenai will see hit and miss sunshine with highs only to the low 60s.

On Friday, the high in the state hit 92 degrees in Eagle. On Saturday, the warmest temperature found in Alaska was 76 degrees in Northway. Temperatures will continue in the mid to low 70s for the Interior on Sunday even as the clear skies move back in.

Western Alaska will see several more days of rain and showers. The second of three systems will move into the Kuskokwim Delta on Sunday. The third storm will bring rain to Southwest, the West Coast and Southcentral by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Southeast gets to enjoy another warm day on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most of the region. Mostly sunny skies will continue through Monday for the Panhandle.

