DOF firefighter seriously hurt in a rollover crash Saturday while driving to the Munson Creek Fire near Chena Hot Springs

(KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry says one of its firefighters was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash while they were driving to the Munson Creek Fire.

DOF says the crash happened Saturday while the firefighter was driving alone in a state forestry truck. That’s when the vehicle went off the road near Mile 39 and rolled multiple times. Officials say the firefighter was thrown from the truck and sustained extensive injuries.

Medics from the nearby Munson Creek Fire burning just south of Chena Hot Springs responded.

“A Fairbanks Area Forestry helicopter transported the driver to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and he was medevaced to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage later that evening,” the division wrote in an online update.

DOF says the firefighter was listed in serious but stable condition on Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the crash.

