Grand Forks airman drowns in Minnesota river

(File)
(File)(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The military says a Grand Forks Air Force Base airman drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

The Air Force says 24-year-old Nestor Chua Jr. was found dead Saturday. Officials say his body was retrieved from the river at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities say the drowning appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation.

Chua was from Anchorage, Alaska and had been in the Air Force since 2016.

