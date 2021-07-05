Advertisement

Health official picked for Alaska marijuana regulatory board

(File)
(File)(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A state marijuana education program manager has been appointed to the board that regulates Alaska’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Eliza Muse to the Marijuana Control Board’s public health seat. Her appointment was effective June 25.

Muse replaces Loren Jones, who had held the seat since the board’s inception in 2015. Muse’s appointment is subject to legislative confirmation. She says she sees the board appointment as a logical fit for her.

The president of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association says she doesn’t know much about Muse yet and hopes anyone in the public health seat brings some knowledge and an open mind.

