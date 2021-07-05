Advertisement

So long sunshine, here comes the rain again

By Robert Forgit and Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Fourth! After a day of sunshine, the clouds and rain return to Southcentral on Monday. Temperatures will cool in to the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the region.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for areas from Delta Junction to Chickaloon to McCarthy at least until Monday night. Relative humidities are expected to drop below 25 percent with winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. This means rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires is possible. The rain that moves into Southcentral on Monday will slide into the eastern half of the state Monday night/Tuesday morning and should help with some of the fire danger.

Southeast gets another day of sunshine for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s once again across the region.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers say multiple people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn...
Palmer resident dies in crash on Old Glenn Highway, four vehicles were involved in the crash troopers say
APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10...
3 hurt in crash near Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard, lanes back open
A brown bear walks upriver near Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park.
Bear attack reported at Katmai National Park and Preserve, the first incident since 2018
Alaska State Capitol.
Governor cuts Alaska tourism marketing agency funding, putting its campaign on hold
Several suspected incidents of arson are being investigated near Fairbanks

Latest News

Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. Monday
Sunday evening weather with Robert
Sunshine returns for July Fourth, but it doesn’t stick around
Saturday Evening Weather with Tracy
Jackie Purcell, Alaska's Weather Source.
Fewer showers for the weekend