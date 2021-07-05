So long sunshine, here comes the rain again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Fourth! After a day of sunshine, the clouds and rain return to Southcentral on Monday. Temperatures will cool in to the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the region.

Red Flag Warnings are in place for areas from Delta Junction to Chickaloon to McCarthy at least until Monday night. Relative humidities are expected to drop below 25 percent with winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. This means rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires is possible. The rain that moves into Southcentral on Monday will slide into the eastern half of the state Monday night/Tuesday morning and should help with some of the fire danger.

Southeast gets another day of sunshine for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s once again across the region.

