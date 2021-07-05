Advertisement

Soggy stretch of weather carries us through midweek

It’ll feel more like fall and less like summer through much of this week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The beautiful weather of the holiday weekend is quickly coming to an end, as clouds, rain and cooler weather are set to make a return to the region. While many areas are waking up this morning with a mixture of sun and clouds, overcast skies make a return by midmorning. The clouds pushing in from the west will also bring a chance of rain showers, which will stay with us through Wednesday before we begin to dry out.

As a result of the soggy pattern, temperatures through Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 50s, with isolated pockets of 60s across the region. This will be noticeably cooler for July, considering our average high is usually in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day across the region, and the one day that many across Southcentral will see some nice accumulation amounts.

Through at least Wednesday, many areas across Southcenal will see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain. This will be beneficial to an area that saw one of the driest June’s on record. Once the rain tapers off, temperatures will slowly warm as we see the week come to an end. Temperatures by Friday on into the weekend will top out in the low to mid-60s. While some isolated to scattered showers can’t be ruled out, most locations will begin to see drier weather take hold as early as Thursday!

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers say multiple people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn...
Palmer resident dies in crash on Old Glenn Highway, four vehicles were involved in the crash troopers say
Search suspended for a man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
APD sent out an alert notifying the public of the crash just before 9 a.m. Then just after 10...
3 hurt in crash near Lake Otis Parkway and Northern Lights Boulevard, lanes back open
Lanes back open on the New Seward Highway following a rollover crash, APD says
2021 Kids Count nationwide results show Alaska near the bottom

Latest News

Monday, July 5 Morning Weather
Monday, July 5 Morning Weather
So long sunshine, here comes the rain again
Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. Monday
Sunday evening weather with Robert
Sunshine returns for July Fourth, but it doesn’t stick around