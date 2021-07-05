Soggy stretch of weather carries us through midweek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The beautiful weather of the holiday weekend is quickly coming to an end, as clouds, rain and cooler weather are set to make a return to the region. While many areas are waking up this morning with a mixture of sun and clouds, overcast skies make a return by midmorning. The clouds pushing in from the west will also bring a chance of rain showers, which will stay with us through Wednesday before we begin to dry out.

As a result of the soggy pattern, temperatures through Wednesday will stay in the mid to upper 50s, with isolated pockets of 60s across the region. This will be noticeably cooler for July, considering our average high is usually in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day across the region, and the one day that many across Southcentral will see some nice accumulation amounts.

Through at least Wednesday, many areas across Southcenal will see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain. This will be beneficial to an area that saw one of the driest June’s on record. Once the rain tapers off, temperatures will slowly warm as we see the week come to an end. Temperatures by Friday on into the weekend will top out in the low to mid-60s. While some isolated to scattered showers can’t be ruled out, most locations will begin to see drier weather take hold as early as Thursday!

Have a wonderful Monday!

