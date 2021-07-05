TSAIA opens new rooms for passengers and pets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who wait for their flight at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport have options if they need to use a restroom before they board their flight. Their pets, on the other hand, did not have that luxury on the secured side of the South Terminal, until now.

The airport recently opened its new service animal relief area located in the B-Concourse. But, it’s open to all dogs before they leave, or arrive in town.

“I think that’s great news,” said Jarmyn Kramlich, who arrived from Juneau with his dogs, Kaiser, and Bella. “So I can have my dog with me on the secured side.”

Pets are not the only ones who have a new opportunity to relieve stress, or rest when they travel.

The airport has two new nursing stations for new moms, one in the C-Concourse, the other in the B-Concourse. That location features something extra. It’s an updated nursery designed for parents with young autistic children.

“The airport’s got a very a stimulative environment,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. ”This room is specifically designed to be a calming environment while they wait for their flight. They’re not bombarded by the stimulus you get at a normal terminal gate.”

The additions are to make it more comfortable for everyone to fly, including the airport’s four-legged passengers.

