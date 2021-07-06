Advertisement

Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Palmer, troopers say

Black Bear (File Photo)
Black Bear (File Photo)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said they killed a black bear that attacked a man sleeping inside a camper this past weekend.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the bear attack, according to an AST dispatch.

On the Fourth of July, at around 9:15 p.m., Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Seward were notified of a bear attack at Fourth of July Beach in Seward.

The victim said he was sleeping in his camper — with the camper door wide open — when a bear entered and scratched the man. He added that the bear tried to bite his leg, but the victim managed to scare the bear away into the woods.

The dispatch also noted that troopers received multiple reports of “black bear raiding camps, bluff charging campers and showing no fear of people in the same area where the initial attack occurred.”

When troopers arrived at the scene, the dispatch said they saw the bear walking toward campers. Subsequently, the bear had been declared a public safety risk and killed, according to the dispatch.

The bear’s hide and skull will be turned into the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers identify missing man who fell off a boat in Big Lake, search continues
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Wildfire within half mile of Chena Hot Springs, evacuation ordered
Alaska State Troopers say multiple people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn...
Troopers: Palmer resident dies in crash on Old Glenn Highway
New service animal relief area on secured side of South Terminal.
TSAIA opens new rooms for passengers and pets
COVID-19.
Alaska reports about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in June

Latest News

Tuesday, July 6 Morning Weather
Tuesday, July 6 Morning Weather
A can of bear spray ready to go at the ticket booth at the Alaska Botanical Garden.
‘Almost daily’: Lots of bear sightings at Alaska Botanical Garden
MOUNT MARATHON REAX
MOUNT MARATHON REAX
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Wildfire within half mile of Chena Hot Springs, evacuation ordered