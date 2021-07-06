Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Palmer, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said they killed a black bear that attacked a man sleeping inside a camper this past weekend.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the bear attack, according to an AST dispatch.

On the Fourth of July, at around 9:15 p.m., Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Seward were notified of a bear attack at Fourth of July Beach in Seward.

The victim said he was sleeping in his camper — with the camper door wide open — when a bear entered and scratched the man. He added that the bear tried to bite his leg, but the victim managed to scare the bear away into the woods.

The dispatch also noted that troopers received multiple reports of “black bear raiding camps, bluff charging campers and showing no fear of people in the same area where the initial attack occurred.”

When troopers arrived at the scene, the dispatch said they saw the bear walking toward campers. Subsequently, the bear had been declared a public safety risk and killed, according to the dispatch.

The bear’s hide and skull will be turned into the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

