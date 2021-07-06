Advertisement

Local businesses, runners prepare for Mount Marathon

The peak of Mount Marathon in Seward.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mount Marathon Race will return to Seward on Wednesday, and local businesses will be running to the register looking to capitalize on the thousands of fans strolling through town.

Last year left a big void for businesses and runners after the annual race was canceled for the first time since 1942, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m stoked,” Seward runner Ruby Lindquist said. “I’m really excited they were able to put it on, and last year was kind of strange, sad really.”

The Mount Marathon trailhead was buzzing with runners a week out from the race as they prepared for the course.

“It changes every day,” junior racer Payton Smith said after hiking the mountain. “It just kind of depends on the weather.”

Preparation didn’t stop at the base of the mountain. Restaurants like Firebrand Barbeque are preparing for the race day demand.

“Pretty much stuffing every nook and cranny of this little place with something that we can feed people,” Firebrand owner Chad Higgins said.

The barbeque joint is rebounding from a slow summer last year and expects to earn what it did in 2020 after this week’s race.

