Rain washes across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A serious situation has developed on Chena Hot Springs Road near Fairbanks tonight.

The Munson Creek fire behavior has prompted officials to ask residents along miles 48 to 56 of the road, and at the resort, to evacuate the area immediately. The fire intensified Monday. The rain is angling toward the area tonight, with a Red Flag Warning for the eastern interior near Delta Junction and south is up through midnight.

A large upper low will cycle in a series of shortwaves producing rain over the next three days, marking an abrupt change in Anchorage, from sunshine on the Fourth of July to cloudy, cool and windy weather on July 5.

A ridge of high pressure that helped deliver southcentral sunshine on July 4, continues to work its magic on the Panhandle. Tuesday will see sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

The Anchorage area will see cool, cloudy, windy weather with a chance of rain through Thursday.

TIMELAPSE_TEMP2_PM (Alaska's Weather Source)

