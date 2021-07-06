Search ongoing for Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming on July 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Search and rescue personnel are looking for a man who did not resurface while swimming at a lake in Fairbanks over the July Fourth holiday.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch report that 43-year-old Fairbanks resident Nathan Charlie was swimming with friends at a gravel pit lake near Chena Point Avenue on July 4. Around 8 p.m., “he went under the water and has not been seen since,” troopers wrote.

Troopers responded to conduct an initial search with fire and emergency medical services, according to the dispatch. They were joined by searchers from local Fairbanks organizations PAWS Search and Rescue and Wilderness Search and Rescue. By midnight, Charlie had not been recovered, troopers wrote.

Searchers continued looking throughout the day Monday, troopers wrote, and AST Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel said in an email that the search began again on Tuesday with sonar equipment and dive teams.

