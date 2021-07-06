Advertisement

September weather continues through the first full week of July

Tuesday will feature the wettest weather of the week for Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the story that never ends across Southcentral as the overcast, breezy, wet and cool weather continues to spill into the region. Thanks to a low that is currently situated atop the Seward Peninsula, a continuous southwest flow is keeping rain chances in the forecast through the day. This will lead much of Southcentral seeing rain for a large portion of the day. The only exception will be for the Kenai and the Anchorage Bowl, which will feature more periodic showers into the afternoon and evening hours.

While summer is seemingly on the back burner for now, the rain is beneficial to an area that was just dealt one of the driest seasons recorded in June. After only seeing .31 inches of rain through the entire month, this wet pattern is a necessary trend to help pull that area out of our rainfall deficit. Many locations will likely see upwards of half an inch if not slightly more rain by nightfall. The only exception once more will be the Anchorage Bowl, which will only see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

The widespread rain will stay for today, and then the activity should begin to lighten up heading in the next few days. Rain showers are still expected to appear on Wednesday and Thursday, although the activity will be more scattered in nature. Overcast skies will stop any warm temperatures from appearing within the region. Many areas have been struggling to climb out of the mid to upper 50s, which is a pattern that is more reminiscent of September and less of July.

This showery nature is not only affecting Southcentral but a large portion of the state. The aforementioned low continues to advect in plenty of moisture and keeping rain chances in the forecast for Southwest Alaska, into the Interior and even portions of the Slope. While rainfall will be lighter compared to what has been seen here, the wet trend is certainly being felt by all.

Starting Thursday, the region will dry out due to a return to slightly warmer temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies will still appear, but temperatures by Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 60s. The complete opposite is forecasted for Southeast, as a cooler, wetter and breezier weather pattern moves back into the region as early as tomorrow night.

Have a safe Tuesday!

