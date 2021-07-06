This bowhead whale skeleton display took time, technology and a pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a breathtaking sight as one walks in to the Museum of the North at University of Alaska Fairbanks — a 42-foot articulated skeleton of bowhead whale hanging above everyone’s head.

“What we’ve noticed from staff and visitors, is they stop. They walk underneath it. They look up and they just stand still,” said Link Olson, curator of mammals at UAF’s Museum of the North. “That’s exactly what we want to happen. We want this to inspire awe and curiosity and fascination and just get people thinking.”

Though the exhibit is new, the whale has been around for a while. It was harvested in 1963 just north of Utqiagvik. According to Olson, after the meat, blubber and organs were collected, the skeleton remained onsite for a number of years.

“Through sheer luck, there happened to be a marine mammal researcher up at Utqiagvik that recognized this as a stunning specimen that needed to be in a museum somewhere,” Olson said. “He arranged to have it transported over two different shipments to the University of Alaska museum.”

A new exhibit at the Museum of the North shows an articulated bowhead whale. (Alaska's News Source)

The bones of the whale remained in the research collection from 1969 to 2020. In 2016, a beached humpback near Anchorage captured the attention of the Bill Stroecker Foundation. They discussed the possibility of articulating that skeleton with the Museum of the North. Olson said they instead chose a bowhead whale.

“Most of Alaska’s Native whaling culture has focused more on the bowhead whale than the humpback, so it really represents the closer cultural connection between large-bodied whales and Alaska Native subsistence culture,” Olson said. “And over the course of the past two years with generous funding from the Bill Stroecker Foundation, our staff has cleaned, assembled, articulated the skeleton.”

And last year when the museum was mostly closed, it gave the team some extra time.

“It did take a confluence of events and people and a pandemic to create the opportunity to get this done in a year.”

With more than 145,000 specimens in their mammals research collection, Olson said very few get put on display.

“Less than one tenth of one percent of our specimens will be up in a public exhibit. We make exceptions for exceptional specimens like this,” Olson said. “This can have a profound impact not only on science and management but on outreach, on inspiring curiosity, on really motivating people to think about the world around them, how similar we are to other animals, their environment and collectively how we all coexist on planet earth.”

One thing people notice when they walk into the space is that the giant skeleton fits, and that’s because the building was designed with this exhibit in mind.

“The space that accommodates this whale accommodates it for a very good reason...it was intended to have an adult large-bodied whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling,” Olson said. “So, in many ways, it completes this building which first opened to the public in 2005.”

Sixty-seven of the bones are from the original whale. To fill in some of the missing elements — like the vertebrae at the end of the tail -- the museum turned to technology and 3D printing.

“None of this would have been possible 20 or more years ago,” Olson said. “Because there aren’t bones from this species from that part of the tail from this age of animal anywhere else in the world, we went to the closest evolutionary relative which is one of the right whale species and a museum in Denmark happened to have the bones that we were missing,”

No, they didn’t ship the bones.

“They literally sent us an email with the 3D scanned files that we then sent to a commercial 3D printing company that printed them for us,” Olson said.

The fine art curator at the museum and her staff color- and pattern-matched the printed bones with the real ones.

“Even my trained eye can’t really tell at a glance which bones are real and which have been 3D printed,” Olson said.

A bowhead whale skeleton now hangs in the Museum of the North. (Alaska's News Source)

Looking up at the giant creature, it’s easy to see familiar bones and structures. An evolutionary mammalogist, Olson said he’s always thinking about how different species of mammals got to be how they are.

“Every single bone on this whale, with the exception of the distal flipper bones, are bones we have in our body,” Olson said.

Check out the Museum of the North’s website for hours and location.

