Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Bear (File Photo)
Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Seward, troopers say
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers identify missing man who fell off a boat in Big Lake, search continues
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Wildfire’s progress toward Chena Hot Springs Resort slowed by rain
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Dunleavy administration’s veto error will see $4 billion protected in the Permanent Fund
COVID-19.
Alaska reports about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in June

Latest News

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers suspend search for missing Anchorage man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46