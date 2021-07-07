Advertisement

Bethel police investigating violent vehicle theft that left driver in the hospital

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Bethel Police Department are investigating a shooting and case of vehicle theft after a man was shot in the face and reported his cab was stolen on Monday.

In the early morning hours of July 5, officers got a report of a man with a gunshot wound on Ptarmigan Street in Bethel. They discovered the man, a cab driver, had been shot in the face, they wrote in a press release.

“The cab driver reported that his cab had been stolen by the man who shot him,” officers wrote in the press release.

The driver was taken first to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation emergency department and then flown to an Anchorage hospital in stable condition, the release states.

Officers in Bethel later located the stolen cab, and are investigating the incident.

If people have any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Bethel Police Department at (907) 543-3781.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

