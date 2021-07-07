Cooler weather remains, but rain becomes more scattered into Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a widespread rainfall event across Southcentral, things are beginning to dry out. Although the clouds, cooler weather and breezy winds are still with us, the showery activity has become more scattered in nature. This is an ongoing trend that will carry us through the close of this week. This comes as the overall flow pattern is moving more due east, pushing clouds and rain back into the forecast for Southeast.

While showers will be very scattered in nature, there will be more dry time today than wet weather. The greatest chance for any rain will remain for areas in the valley and the Prince William Sound. It’s here where .25 to half an inch of rain looks possible. Elsewhere, Anchorage and portions of the Kenai will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain into Thursday morning. This is good news for those running Mount Marathon, as the rain certainly would have led to greater impacts.

The rain and cooler temperatures stay with us through at least Friday, before we see a transition to better weather. Starting Sunday the clouds begin to part and temperatures warm back into the middle 60s. It’s looking very possible that thorugh the first half of next week, temperatures could make a run back near 70 degrees. It’s a welcoming trend, following what has been a cool and wet weather pattern across Southcentral.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.