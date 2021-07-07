Advertisement

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

