Live updates: Preparation underway for the 93rd Mount Marathon Race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is bringing you the latest race news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here as updates come in.

July 7 — 7:36 a.m.

93rd running of Mount Marathon set to begin

The 93rd running of Mount Marathon is set to begin with the Junior race.

The first wave will start at 8:30 a.m. with the top 30 seeded boys.

Every minute after that a new wave will pass the start line. There will be seven waves in the Junior race.

This is the first time the Junior race will be held in two years. In 2020 it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019 it was canceled due to poor air quality for the wildfires in the area.

In 2018, Michael Connelly won the Junior Boy’s race with a finish time of 26:56. That same year, Kendall Kramer won the Junoir Girl’s race with a finish time of 34:05.

July 7 — 6:11 a.m.

Norris eyes third Mount Marathon victory

Heading into the third Mount Marathon race of his career, David Norris has never lost and will put his perfect record on the line Wednesday in Seward for the 93rd running of the legendary mountain race.

The Alaska Pacific University skier said he’s been motivated to perform after not being selected for the U.S. ski team this spring. The snub came as a surprise after Norris had put together a strong resume of results three top-20 results at the FIS World Skiing Championships.

Read more: David Norris eyes third Mount Marathon victory with extra motivation

July 6 — 5:10 p.m.

Osborne preps for her 30th Mount Marathon

Nancy Osborne started running the Mount Marathon Race when she turned 40 years old. Now, at 70 years old, she is looking to complete her 30th race this year.

“I truly think if you don’t use it you lose it, and God in his mercy has given me good health and I have had some knee surgeries but it hasn’t slowed me down, so I feel good about that,” Osborne said.

She started going up the mountain with friends, then was convinced to give the race a try and now it has become a big part of her life. Every Wednesday and Saturday she makes the trek, and she isn’t just hiking — she is going as fast as she can.

Read more: Nancy Osborne, 70, preparing to run her 30th Mount Marathon

July 4 — 8:50 p.m.

Mount Marathon marks a milestone moment for mountain runners

The 93rd running of Mount Marathon marks a milestone moment for mountain runners in Alaska as the iconic event returns to Seward on Wednesday after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“It was a big void,” race director Matias Saari said. “I think people really didn’t know what to do with themselves not going to Seward to race.”

This year the Mount Marathon Race will have a different look with smaller crowds, runners being split into waves of fifty leaving every two minutes and no pre-race auction since it was held earlier this summer to avoid indoor gatherings.

Read more: After a year off, Mount Marathon Race returns for 93rd running

Feb. 19 — 5:55 p.m.

The 93rd Mount Marathon Race will operate on July 7 this summer instead of Independence Day

The 93rd Mount Marathon Race will operate on July 7 this summer instead of Independence Day, so race organizers can mitigate risk during a pandemic, according to an announcement from the race Friday.

The move hopes to attract a smaller crowd to the town of Seward.

Last summer Mount Marathon was canceled for the first time since 1942, and for the first time since 1927, the race will not be run on the Fourth of July.

The announcement from the race on Friday said organizers are planning for a race, but cannot guarantee the race will be held. A final decision is expected on June 4 after a review of state, local and national health mandates.

Read more: Mount Marathon Race moved to July 7 due to safety concerns

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.