Rain hits interior Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large cyclonic circulation has encompassed the state and is producing rounds of rain.

Anchorage saw a hard rain through several hours this morning and has recorded a record daily amount for July 6th with .33 inches. This breaks the old record of .32 inches from 1960.

The Mount Marathon Race will see racers again this year, with the competition set for Wednesday in Seward. Rain should hold off for the day, but the course is likely to see muddy and slick areas.

