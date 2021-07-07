Advertisement

Rain hits interior Alaska

Record daily rainfall for Anchorage on Tuesday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large cyclonic circulation has encompassed the state and is producing rounds of rain.

Anchorage saw a hard rain through several hours this morning and has recorded a record daily amount for July 6th with .33 inches. This breaks the old record of .32 inches from 1960.

The Mount Marathon Race will see racers again this year, with the competition set for Wednesday in Seward. Rain should hold off for the day, but the course is likely to see muddy and slick areas.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers identify missing man who fell off a boat in Big Lake, search continues
Black Bear (File Photo)
Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Seward, troopers say
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Munson Creek Fire grows in size, draws closer to resort
Alaska State Troopers say multiple people were hurt following a crash Saturday on the Old Glenn...
Troopers: Palmer resident dies in crash on Old Glenn Highway
COVID-19.
Alaska reports about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in June

Latest News

Tuesday, July 6 Morning Weather
September weather continues through the first full week of July
Tuesday, July 6 Morning Weather
Tuesday, July 6 Morning Weather
Alaska Forecast Map.
Rain washes across the state
Monday, July 5 Morning Weather
Soggy stretch of weather carries us through midweek