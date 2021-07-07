Advertisement

Reports: 3 officers shot and wounded outside Chicago police station

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station...
Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station Wednesday, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Media reports say three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city’s Far South Side.

Reports from the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times cited information from fire officials, and the injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release information about the shooting, but said a news conference was planned.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Bear (File Photo)
Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Seward, troopers say
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers identify missing man who fell off a boat in Big Lake, search continues
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Wildfire’s progress toward Chena Hot Springs Resort slowed by rain
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Dunleavy administration’s veto error will see $4 billion protected in the Permanent Fund
COVID-19.
Alaska reports about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in June

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida major damage
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope had severe narrowing of the colon, no mention of cancer in Vatican update
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team