214 new COVID-19 cases reported over 5 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 214 new COVID-19 cases from last Friday through Tuesday.

The state reports new cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. The health department reported no additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the 214 new cases, 46 were reported on July 2, as well as 42 on July 3, 34 on July 4, 30 on July 5 and 62 on July 6.

Alaska is now back in the intermediate alert level when it comes to transmission of COVID-19, the department reported Wednesday, with a statewide average daily case rate of 5.16 per 100,000. The state had previously been in the low alert level, indicating minimal virus transmission.

The alert levels are based on the daily average case rates over the last 14 days out of 100,000 people. A community goes back up into the intermediate level when that case rate passes five per 100,000.

The Municipality of Anchorage is also in the intermediate alert level, with an average case rate of 7.6 per 100,000.

Of the 214 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 198 of them were identified among Alaska residents. A complete geographic breakdown of those cases from the health department was not immediately available.

The state also reported 16 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — seven in Anchorage, two in Wasilla, one in Juneau, one in Ketchikan, one in Soldotna, one in Unalaska, one in Utqiagvik and two in an unknown part of the state.

As of Wednesday, there are 22 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, state data shows, as well as one person being hospitalized with a suspected case. Of those, six people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic started in Alaska, 1,625 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Also as of Wednesday, 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. State data shows that 51% are now fully vaccinated.

In the City and Borough of Juneau, 72% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, compared to 53% in Anchorage and 35% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The state has conducted more than 2.39 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.24%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.