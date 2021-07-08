Advertisement

214 new COVID-19 cases reported over 5 days

Alaska moves back up into the intermediate alert level
COVID-19.
COVID-19.(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 214 new COVID-19 cases from last Friday through Tuesday.

The state reports new cases on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. The health department reported no additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the 214 new cases, 46 were reported on July 2, as well as 42 on July 3, 34 on July 4, 30 on July 5 and 62 on July 6.

Alaska is now back in the intermediate alert level when it comes to transmission of COVID-19, the department reported Wednesday, with a statewide average daily case rate of 5.16 per 100,000. The state had previously been in the low alert level, indicating minimal virus transmission.

The alert levels are based on the daily average case rates over the last 14 days out of 100,000 people. A community goes back up into the intermediate level when that case rate passes five per 100,000.

The Municipality of Anchorage is also in the intermediate alert level, with an average case rate of 7.6 per 100,000.

Of the 214 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 198 of them were identified among Alaska residents. A complete geographic breakdown of those cases from the health department was not immediately available.

The state also reported 16 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — seven in Anchorage, two in Wasilla, one in Juneau, one in Ketchikan, one in Soldotna, one in Unalaska, one in Utqiagvik and two in an unknown part of the state.

As of Wednesday, there are 22 people being hospitalized with COVID-19, state data shows, as well as one person being hospitalized with a suspected case. Of those, six people are on ventilators. Since the pandemic started in Alaska, 1,625 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Also as of Wednesday, 56% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. State data shows that 51% are now fully vaccinated.

In the City and Borough of Juneau, 72% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, compared to 53% in Anchorage and 35% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The state has conducted more than 2.39 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.24%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Bear (File Photo)
Bear killed after attacking man sleeping inside camper in Seward, troopers say
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers suspend search for missing Anchorage man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
Runners prepare for the start of the men's Mount Marathon Race on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in...
Live updates: David Norris wins the men’s Mount Marathon race
The Munson Creek fire burns near mile 50 of Chena Hot Springs Road on Monday, July 5, 2021 near...
Live updates: Rainy weather moderates wildfire burning near Chena Hot Springs
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Dunleavy administration’s veto error will see $4 billion protected in the Permanent Fund

Latest News

In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Food and Drug Administration building is shown in Silver...
FDA recalls inaccurate LeadCare blood lead level tests
COVID-19.
Alaska reports about 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in June
The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
COVID-19.
108 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 2 days