Advertisement

Alaska governor recall lacks signatures nearly 2 years in

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, Meda DeWitt, left, Vic Fischer, middle, and Aaron...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, Meda DeWitt, left, Vic Fischer, middle, and Aaron Welterlen, leaders of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, lead about 50 volunteers in a march to the Alaska Division of Elections office in Anchorage, Alaska. The group opposed to Dunleavy has yet to gather enough signatures to force a recall election, nearly two years after launching and with just over a year before the 2022 primary election.((AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A group seeking Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s ouster has yet to gather enough signatures to force a recall election, nearly two years after getting started and with the 2022 primary just over a year away.

Meda DeWitt is chair of the Recall Dunleavy effort. She says the group was slowed by the pandemic last year and continues gathering signatures. DeWitt says group leaders are expected to meet soon but declined to say when. She says an update will be released at that time.

The recall effort was ignited in 2019 by public outrage over budget cuts proposed by Dunleavy. He has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Runners prepare for the start of the men's Mount Marathon Race on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in...
Live updates: David Norris wins the men’s Mount Marathon race
Authorities search for a man on Monday, July 2, 2021 who went missing after falling off a boat...
Troopers suspend search for missing Anchorage man who fell off a boat in Big Lake
Mayor Bronson asks Anchorage Assembly to approve $15 million appropriation for ‘navigation center’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs the fiscal year 2022 state budget on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, one day...
Dunleavy administration’s veto error will see $4 billion protected in the Permanent Fund
A long line at Alaska Seafood Grill in Seward, Alaska. On the menu board, many items were...
‘We’re tired’: Worker shortage hitting Seward hard

Latest News

(File) Rep. Les Gara (KTUU)
Former Alaska lawmaker Gara weighing run for governor
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage.
Bronson presents new taskforce to streamline government services
Dave Bronson at his campaign headquarters in Anchorage.
A ‘new direction’: Dave Bronson sworn in as Anchorage’s new mayor