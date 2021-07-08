AST: Bethel man hijacks commercial plane, causing a nosedive mid-flight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said an 18-year-old Bethel man endangered the lives of five people aboard a flight to Aniak when he allegedly walked out of his seat to forcefully cause the plane to nosedive on Wednesday.

The pilot on board the Cessna Caravan managed to regain control and land safely in Aniak after passengers helped restrain the man, according to an AST online dispatch.

Jaden Lake-Kameroff, the passenger who hijacked the plane, was arrested upon their landing in Aniak. The dispatch said he was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, five counts of attempted assault and three counts of third-degree assault.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the incident.

