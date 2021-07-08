Bitcoin Depots reach Alaska, offering a way to buy and deposit cryptocurrencies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Alaska’s first Bitcoin Depots arrived in downtown Anchorage just a few months ago. It acts as an ATM, and many are already using it.

Located at the Midnight Market in the 5th Avenue Mall, the machine not only lets people buy three different types of cryptocurrencies, but it also lets you take out money and deposit money.

“Through this ATM you would be allowed to carry a digital wallet, that will allow you to basically allow you to invest in cyrpted currency in three different types of currency,” said Ahmed Basehi, manager at Midnight Market.

Basehi said his customers like it too.

“I love it, I think it’s the future, to be honest,” said Stephan George. “Crypto is coming in and it’s going to take over, it’s already taking over. I mean we have this machine here now.”

George says he owns cryptocurrency and thinks it’s the wave of the future.

“I think it’s amazing honestly. Just standing over there, I was like, wow,” he said. “I own a couple Ethereums so it’s kind of cool to know that I can actually come to a store and actually use Ethereum to buy something, to buy myself a bag of chips or something like that.”

Bitcoin Depot’s website lists two other Anchorage locations for the state of Alaska — one at Legion Vapor on the Old Seward Highway and another at Cheap Smokes on Muldoon Road.

