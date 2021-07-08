Cloudy, cool weather trend continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Continuing the trend, Southcentral will see another cloudy and cool day for Thursday. Anchorage will likely just skim 60-degree temperatures today and tomorrow. Thursday will be the sixth day in a row that Anchorage is well below normal for the high temperature. A few showers are also expected, particularly at the higher elevations around Anchorage. Showers likely for Thursday in the Mat-Su and daytime highs will stay near 60 degrees.

Prince William Sound and coastal areas of the southern Kenai Peninsula will see more rain for Thursday, and another round of rain follows on its heels with rain expected to move in from southwest Alaska starting early Friday.

Southeast saw some showers Thursday morning and should expect more showers to return Thursday evening. That front will last through Friday morning, but another is headed toward the Panhandle starting later in the day on Saturday.

