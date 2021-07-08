Cool July weather continues across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The series of shortwaves that have been rotating through the state will continue its run through the end of the week.

Interior Alaska is going to see scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms through the rest of the week. A warming and drying trend begins this weekend for this part of Alaska.

Over Southcentral, cooler air aloft temperatures produced snow in the Talkeetna Mountains today. It stayed at the very tops of the peaks, but nonetheless, we saw some snow in July. Not unheard of, but unusual. Lorraine Krueger sent these images today, saying “Chilly in Chickaloon this morning! Snow on the Chugach Range as well as the Talkeetnas. See the immature bald Eagle sitting in the top of the spruce tree!”

The highest temperature in Alaska Wednesday was 68 in Ketchikan and Juneau, and the lower was 37 in Eureka. Ah, the ups and downs of summer in Alaska.

